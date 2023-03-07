Scarborough company Emailmovers Ltd celebrate entering their 20th year of business

The company, which provides email solutions for a wealth of global brands, including Microsoft, Experian and IBM, is run by brothers Duncan and Jamie Gledhill.

The duo set up business together in 2004, in an office in Scarborough, with a focus on email marketing.

Today they provide full business-to-business email marketing for in excess of 5,000 clients with a global reach of more than 750 million contacts in over 30 countries.

The team at Emailmovers Ltd

Duncan said: “There is a lot happening in digital at the moment, there are lots of opportunities.

“Covid played into digital very well, a lot of companies embraced the move to online.

"That played into our hands and it seems to be a permanent move. It’s our goal to help them embrace digital.”

“We do very well in the SME space and help clients start to direct traffic to their website.

Jamie and Duncan Gledhill of Emailmovers Ltd

"Google and Facebook are responsible for 75% of all online marketing at the moment.

"Our aim is to help companies de-risk their online ad spend and become less dependent on those two companies.

"They need to get email working for them, otherwise they’re reliant on those two businesses, there are no algorithm changes on email.”

Jamie said: “We cover a broad brush of companies, from the smallest to the largest.

“Email is such a vast space. 20 years ago it was in its infancy – we’ve made a name for ourselves and are very specialised in that space.

"We focus on just that one thing and make sure our clients get that right. We promote ourselves as the home of email marketing on that basis.”

Although the business began in London, the brothers quickly made the decision to relocate to Scarborough and now employ 15 full-time members of staff.

Jamie said: “We’ve lived in Scarborough most of our lives – we were raised in Scarborough, we went to school in Scarborough, we’re close to family - it makes sense.

"We decided we wanted to have local people working for us and we took on the world from this small, North-Eastern resort.”

