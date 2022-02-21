Scarborough company Unison Ltd signs deal to provide its machines to the US Government

The tube and pipe bending machine manufacturer has signed a deal with Phillips Corporation – Federal Division (Phillips Federal), of Maryland, USA.

Phillips Federal is the principal service provider and manufacturing partner to the United States Federal Government.

The agreement means that all US Federal Government requirements for tube bending, pipe bending and end forming machines that are received by Phillips Federal will be built by Unison Ltd in the UK and supplied by Unison’s Virginia-based North American division.

Unison Ltd's UK base is on Thornburgh Road, Eastfield.

John Murray, Phillips Corporation Product Manager, said: “Partnering with Unison Ltd allows us to provide our customers with the finest options available in the tube and pipe bending market.

“Their capability and track record with our European allies and international markets make them an integral part of our comprehensive machine tool offering to the US Department of Defense and US Government agencies.

“With right-first-time bending technologies, user-friendly dedicated controls and outstanding customer service, Unison Ltd demonstrated the uncompromising standards we demand.

“Additionally, thanks to their all-electric operation, Unison machines offer the highest levels of clean manufacturing, something that is exceptionally important to our customer base.”

Unison Ltd joint managing director Alan Pickering said: “Our reputation as inventors of ultra-precise, all-electric tube bending machines was a major factor in Phillips Federal appointing us, as was our ability to purpose-build tube and pipe manipulation technologies for many of the world’s most demanding manufacturing applications.

“We are honoured that Phillips Corporation ­– Federal Division recognises the quality and capabilities of Unison machines and look forward to supplying the US Federal sector.”