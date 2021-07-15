Scarborough firm Infiniti Scaffolding awarded leading trade-body accreditation

Infiniti Scaffolding directors Joe and Lisa Naylor.

Out of several thousand active UK scaffolding businesses, Infiniti Scaffolding is now the only one of NASC’s 300-member approved companies within a 50-mile radius of Scarborough

NASC is the UK’s access and scaffolding national trade body and is regarded as a benchmark for quality, safety and professionalism, with its accreditation accepted as the highest industry standard by the Health and Safety Executive and other government and public sector bodies.

Infiniti Scaffolding director Lisa Naylor said: “Gaining the NASC accreditation is a tremendous achievement for us as it recognises the hard work and dedication by our staff and management to ensure that we reached one of our primary goals.

“As health and safety become more paramount in the construction and building maintenance sector an increasing number of main contractors, local authorities, housing associations, public and private sector hospitals and schools are specifying in tenders that the NASC accreditation is a prerequisite for scaffolding providers.

“Our accreditation reassures any Infiniti Scaffolding customer that we are part of the UK trade body which produces industry-recognised safety and technical guidance. The required investment in time and money is also an indication that we are serious, high quality, long-term players in the scaffolding sector.”

As part of the ongoing NASC accreditation compliance, Infiniti Scaffolding’s own sites and job sites will be re-audited every two years with the company agreeing to abide by the NASC code of conduct.

The hard-earned accreditation is already paying dividends for Infiniti Scaffolding as previously inaccessible markets open up.

New scaffolding contracts inlcude Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation, new sites for Keepmoat Homes in Leconfield, Scalby and Scarborough and for Termrim Construction in Scarborough and Filey.

Additionally, Infiniti Scaffolding still services the commercial and industrial sectors for pubs, hotels, and office blocks on projects for Balfour Beatty, the Department for Works and Pensions and William Hare, the largest independent steel company in the UK.