Scarborough firm Save9Ltd’s new apprentices help boost town’s internet connectivity

Joining the team are Oliver Webster and Matt Tomlinson who will embark on a journey to become skilled fibre-optic broadband technicians, bringing ultrafast+ and hyperfast internet services to businesses and homes across the town and wider region.

This decision underscores Save9 Ltd’s commitment to nurturing tomorrow’s tech talent and contributing to the UK Government’s Digital Strategy agenda.

By providing on-the-job training opportunities in a rapidly growing field, the company is not only building its own skilled workforce but contributing to a more digitally connected and competitive business economy.

Save9’s latest fibre-optic broadband apprentices Oliver Webster (left) and Matt Tomlinson (centre) being ‘shown the ropes’ by network engineer Tyler Hollingworth (right).

Steve Bromham, company director at Save9 Ltd, on Hopper Hill Road, said: “Investing in future talent is not just good for our company, it’s crucial for the economic health of Scarborough.

"By upskilling the next generation, we ensure our community has access to the cutting-edge connectivity it needs to thrive in this digital age.”

The new apprentices will undergo a comprehensive skills development program in partnership with Craven College, learning the intricacies of hyperfast gigabit fibre-optics – including cable splicing, IP-networking, network infrastructures and cabling installations.

Their initial focus will be on expanding and upgrading a new multi-gigabit fibre broadband network within the Scarborough Business Park, providing businesses with a significant boost in connectivity and productivity.

Later this year, the apprentices will put their newly-acquired skills to work, rolling out ultrafast fibre optic broadband to residential areas in and around Scarborough.

This will give homes access to reliable, high-speed fibre-optic internet, unlocking a world of opportunities for education, entertainment and remote working.

Phil Armitt, Apprenticeship Coordinator for Craven College – Scarborough Office, said: “Our short-listed apprentices are outstanding individuals and Craven College are looking forward to developing Matt and Oliver’s networking skills and knowledge over this coming year while they are employed at Save9.”

