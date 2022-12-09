Scarborough firm TestCard makes key appointment to manage rapid expansion plans

TestCard’s new CEO, Elmer Monster, has more than 20 years of experience across the healthcare industry.

He held various senior leadership roles in commercial, finance and strategy at Roche across both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions.

He was recently CFO of Swiss medtech company Coretag, which focused on the development of cancer imaging and targeted radiotherapy.

ClearScreen turns a smartphone into a clinical grade scanner so medical tests can be scanned and the results shared in seconds to a patient’s electronic record.

Mr Monster has been a commercial advisor to TestCard for several years and was appointed to TestCard’s Board earlier this year.

He takes over as CEO from Chris Craig-Wood who remains a substantial shareholder going forward.

Mr Monster said: “It’s a great honour to become Chief Executive of such an innovative company.

"TestCard is bringing testing into the digital age, empowering people to test at the point of care, both at home and in clinical settings and enabling access to improved patient outcomes.”

Scarborough company TestCard’s new CEO, Elmer Monster.

TestCard is a cutting-edge British digital diagnostics company that is revolutionising healthcare by increasing the accessibility and diagnostic capability of non-invasive testing.

With award-winning innovative technology that can turn a smartphone into a clinical grade scanner, TestCard launched its first commercial product, a urinary tract infection (UTI) self-test at the end of 2020 which is sold through its UK pharmacy partners.

TestCard went on to launch ClearScreen - a digital reading, recording, and reporting solution for medical tests developed in collaboration with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd in July 2021.

The solution comprises a mobile app which provides rapid reading and recording of test results at the point of care while significantly reducing admin time for hospital staff and improving traceability.

The scanned test result can be shared into a patient’s electronic record in seconds.

It is hoped that the ClearScreen app, which has been validated by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, could now be rolled out across other NHS Trusts in England.