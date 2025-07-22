Scarborough graphic designer wins Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Award

A Scarborough-based graphic designer is over the moon to have been named as a winner of a Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday award. You may recognise Anja's creative work from around Scarborough, she’s the designer behind the branding at Bloom Coffee & Bakery and The Clay Place, but now she’s celebrating a big win of her own.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anja Drop, founder of Notch Media, was personally selected by Theo as one of the winners of the award, which supports and celebrates small businesses across the UK.

As well as working on eye-catching branding for popular Scarborough spots, Anja has also helped shape the visual identity of other local businesses like McRay Press, Rural Accounting, and fellow SBS winner Sarah Westwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as a winner, it means so much to me to be recognised,” said Anja. “I’m also a huge Dragons’ Den fan, so I’m beyond excited to meet Theo in person and connect with even more incredible business owners.”

Anja designing fellow SBS winner Sarah Westwood Illustrator branding

Every week, Theo picks just six small businesses from across the UK to spotlight as part of his SBS community. Winners gain national exposure, a profile on the SBS website, and an invite to Theo’s annual networking event, giving Anja the chance to connect with hundreds of other entrepreneurs.

Anja describes herself as a “detail-driven designer who loves helping independent brands stand out with personality and purpose.”

Since launching at the end of 2023, Anja has helped a variety of businesses bring their brands to life through thoughtful, creative design, and she’s looking forward to working with even more amazing business owners as Notch continues to grow.