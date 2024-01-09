Leading property regeneration and placemaking specialist, Scarborough Group International (SGI) has today (Tuesday, January 9) announced the evolution of the Group’s business strategy with the revival of its fee earning division.

Simon McCabe

In response to the rising demand from property owners and investors exploring alternative avenues to maximise value from complex, underperforming or distressed real estate assets, SGI is poised to offer its expanded range of services spanning development advisory, project management, asset management, property management and serviced office management.

The launch of Scarborough Management Services, as it is to be known, represents a significant milestone in SGI’s growth trajectory, re-uniting the esteemed legacy and expertise of one of the Group’s former divisions, Teesland, with the proven track record of its core development expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SGI originally acquired Teesland in the early 1990s and the two brands quickly became synonymous with high-quality real estate development, investment and management, having undertaken a vast number of successful projects across the UK, Europe and the Far East.

At the height of its success in 2002, Teesland became listed on the London Stock Exchange with its operations expanded to such an extent that it ultimately boasted a portfolio of funds under management across Europe with a value in excess of £5bn. More recently however, SGI’s has shifted solely towards delivering its own projects across the UK.

Operating from multiple offices in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Scarborough and Sheffield, the Group boasts a development portfolio encompassing approximately 9.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,000 residential units, with plans for over 3.9 million square feet of additional commercial space and 1,600 residential units in the long-term pipeline.

Simon McCabe, Chief Executive at SGI, said: “By amalgamating SGI’s extensive experience and established track record in delivering large-scale regeneration projects with the prestige of Teesland’s legacy, we’re strategically poised to address the multi-faceted challenges within today's dynamic real estate landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the launch of Scarborough Management Services, where we have established offices in Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, London and Edinburgh, our goal is to curate a comprehensive suite of Management Services tailored specifically for property owners and investors seeking to unlock the latent value within their property assets.”