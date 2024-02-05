Scarborough Hospitality Association to host 2024 Yorkshire Hospitality Tourism and Business Expo
The expo is a free event which is open to all Tourism & Hospitality businesses throughout the area.
Exhibitors from a wide range of food, drink, service providers and attractions will come together from across the region, which in past years have included Bid Foods, Booker, Millers, Hopwells, Whitby Gin, Wold Top Brewery, The Rum Runner, The Heavenly Coffee Company, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Host & Stay, The Linen House, Visit North Yorkshire, English Heritage, RSPB, The National Trust, Scarborough Sealife and many more.
In 2023 the event boasted more than 150 fantastic exhibitors, many offering fabulous free samples and demonstrations.
This year will see Booker bring with them some of the biggest names in catering including: McCains, Nestle, Just Eat, Whitby Seafoods, Diageo, Cadbury's, Taylor's, Pukka, Black Gate Meat, Maggi's and Coca Cola.
The event also enables independent producers to showcase their products and provides a great opportunity for business to business networking.
The business only event takes place at the Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa from 10am-4pm on Tuesday, March 5.
Tickets for the event are available to anyone involved in the hospitality industry. To book a free place visit http://tinyurl.com/2024-Expo
Anyone who would like to enquire about exhibiting at the expo should email [email protected].
Scarborough Hospitality Association is currently celebrating its centenary year and has a long tradition of supporting local businesses, sponsoring events and organising local gatherings for the hospitality industry to provide advice and support on a variety of issues.