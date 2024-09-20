Scarborough housing provider welcomes record number of apprentices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyond Housing has recruited a record number of apprentices this year, who will work across the company’s North Yorkshire and Redcar and Cleveland footprints.

The 19 new apprentices have now started their Beyond Housing journey, across a wide variety of roles from trade-based apprenticeships in plumbing and heating and property maintenance, to office-based roles with five business administrator apprentices across a spread of Beyond Housing departments. An IT, finance and surveying technician apprentice also join the new cohort this year.

Since Beyond Housing’s launch in 2018, the organisation has fostered a growing programme of apprenticeships, providing local people with a career path and a sound foundation in employment. The apprenticeships are built around college learning, balanced with practical hours each week to gain the necessary skills and experience for their chosen roles.

Since 2018 Beyond Housing has seen 49 apprentices join the organisation. Of those, 15 have gone on to gain full time employment (30%) with the company, 12 progressed onto another level of apprenticeship (24%), and others have continued with apprenticeship training.

Beyond Housing's 2024 apprentice cohort

Of the 12 apprentices who graduated in 2023, nine secured full-time jobs at Beyond Housing.

Daniel Sleightholm, Apprentice Housing & Property Management Assistant, said: “I’m excited to join such a glued together team and find my own place within that, to develop further on my skillset and gain confidence.”

Ross McFarlane, Accounts Assistant Apprentice, said: “I’m very excited to start my apprenticeship at Beyond Housing. It’s a great opportunity to kickstart my career and will be valuable experience.”

Adam Lincoln, Apprentice Plumbing & Heating Technician, said: “I have heard great things about working for this company and I can’t wait to get started.”

Alex Bosomworth, Surveying Technician Apprentice, said: “As well as the massive opportunity to learn and develop, I’m always excited to experience the kind and welcoming atmosphere Beyond Housing has already shown me.”

Maria Taylor, Apprentice & Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing, said: “It is really exciting to see this many apprentices across such a diverse range of roles and apprenticeship standards joining Beyond Housing on our programme. We aim to provide all the practical skills and knowledge, alongside developing the softer employability skills needed to start a long-lasting career.

“It is rewarding to have a positive impact on an individual's career journey; to see that starting point and follow their development along the way. An important part of that experience is the individual support that is given to each of the apprentices, from the outset and throughout their apprenticeship, from the teams they work with, managers, mentors, peer apprentice mentors, through to the Employability team. It will be great to see the apprenticeship journey and where that will take each of our new apprentices.”