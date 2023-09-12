Scarborough lawyer head of offshore group with aims to bring economic benefits to Yorkshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

Iain Butterworth, who is also a director of Butterworth Marine, has been made chair of Humber Marine & Renewables as he implements plans to support more Scarborough and North Yorkshire businesses to take advantage of the UK’s booming offshore wind sector.

He joins a refreshed all-industry board to steer the leading regional business development organisation, which already represents several companies in the area via its office at Butterworth Marine’s premises at The Crescent, Scarborough.

Iain, who has been involved for more than 20 years throughout the organisation’s evolvement, said: “We are a powerful advocate for the Humber and North Yorkshire and have been instrumental in the development of the offshore wind sector and regional maritime supply chain.

On board, from left to right: Rob Langton, Graham Billany, Nick Murphy, Iain Butterworth, David Bacon and Kurt Christensen.

"I am proud to have been chosen to play a significant role in its future growth.

“I want to us to expand to help businesses beyond our historical geographical boundary by capitalising on our established Scarborough office and all the valuable connections the location brings.

“There is a large area between Tyneside, Teesside and the Humber, with many companies having the resources and potential to assist the vibrant offshore renewables industry, so we will be working to connect these businesses to bring economic benefits to the wider region and Humber Marine & Renewables further north.

“Enhancing opportunities for current members is also a key priority along with growing the membership in all the sectors that we cover.”

The other new board members are Kurt Christensen, a pioneer in Grimsby’s offshore wind industry and former Danish consul for the town; Nick Murphy, UK sales and marketing manager of Torque Solutions; David Bacon, managing director of Bacon Engineering and Rob Langton, managing director of MMS Ship Repairs.

They join longstanding board members, Camilla Carlbom Flinn, who is a director at Pentagon Marine, and maritime industry veteran Graham Billany, a former director of Team Humber Marine Alliance.