News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Scarborough News Business Awards: final chance for you to enter and prove you're simply the best!

It’s your last chance to enter The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards and prove you’re the best in business.
By Louise French
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
The winners of Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023The winners of Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023
The winners of Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023

The closing date for entries to the Yorkshire coast’s top business awards is almost here and to give you one final chance to complete your entry we’ve extended the deadline to Wednesday, October 18.

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards showcase the best companies and staff from along the coast, and inland to Ryedale and East Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday November 30, hosted by Greatest Hits Radio presenter Steve Priestley.

This year’s judges include Scarborough News Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise French, Business relationship manager for York and North Yorkshire Growth hub, Mike Pennington, Head of Fundraising at The Disabilities Trust and former director of St Catherine’s Hospice, Tracey Calcraft and popular local business man George Roberts, director of G. Roberts Independent Family Funerals.

Most Popular

The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

Our sponsors include Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, The Farrier, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kerry Hope, Managing Director, Castle Employment Group said: “Castle Employment Group is honoured to support the Scarborough Business Awards.

"We firmly believe in the power of recognising and celebrating the achievements of our local businesses.

"The Scarborough Business Awards provide a great platform to showcase the incredible talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that exists right here in our hometown.”

Everything you need to know is on the awards website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk – it includes the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.

The deadline for entries is 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 18 – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.

Related topics:Scarborough News Business AwardsYorkshireEast Yorkshire