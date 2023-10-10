Scarborough News Business Awards: final chance for you to enter and prove you're simply the best!

The winners of Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023

The closing date for entries to the Yorkshire coast’s top business awards is almost here and to give you one final chance to complete your entry we’ve extended the deadline to Wednesday, October 18.

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards showcase the best companies and staff from along the coast, and inland to Ryedale and East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday November 30, hosted by Greatest Hits Radio presenter Steve Priestley.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s judges include Scarborough News Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise French, Business relationship manager for York and North Yorkshire Growth hub, Mike Pennington, Head of Fundraising at The Disabilities Trust and former director of St Catherine’s Hospice, Tracey Calcraft and popular local business man George Roberts, director of G. Roberts Independent Family Funerals.

The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

Our sponsors include Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, The Farrier, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Hope, Managing Director, Castle Employment Group said: “Castle Employment Group is honoured to support the Scarborough Business Awards.

"We firmly believe in the power of recognising and celebrating the achievements of our local businesses.

"The Scarborough Business Awards provide a great platform to showcase the incredible talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that exists right here in our hometown.”

Everything you need to know is on the awards website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk – it includes the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.