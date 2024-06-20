Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Get your entries in for our 10th anniversary event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scarborough News is thrilled to announce the launch of our 2024 Excellence in Business Awards, as the event returns for its 10th year.

Following the resounding success of the 2023 awards, which saw more than 300 attendees, we are gearing up for an even grander affair this year, with surprises on the night, as we celebrate a decade of this fantastic event.

These esteemed awards continue to honour and celebrate a diverse range of businesses, underscoring their valuable contributions to our community and the regional economic landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are inviting entries from businesses of all sizes and sectors operating within Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire areas.

All the winners on stage at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023 at The Scarborough Spa. Photo by Richard Ponter

Categories include:

Employer of the Year

This award recognises the businesses that have shown commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

Guests at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023

This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (The Frank McMahon Award)

This award will recognise any apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor.

Best SME Company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023. Photo by Richard Ponter

Recognising outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-249 staff who is excelling in its field.

Best Independent Business

This category is aimed at independent businesses in the region. This could be a privately owned business, a sole proprietorship or a business owned by a very small group of individuals.

Best Rural Business

Celebrating businesses located in a rural community, small town, village or hamlet.

Technology and Digital Award

Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies and technology innovators who are excelling in their field.

Best Retail Business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether large or small, we want to hear from the retail businesses at the heart of the community. If you are providing an outstanding retail experience, we want to know all about it.

This year, we are also introducing several new categories:

Community Hero

This award is to celebrate a personality within business who is making a real difference within the local community. Someone who goes the extra mile to create positive change. Whether that be through fundraising, volunteering, working with young people or looking after public spaces, we want to hear about them.

Manufacturing Business of the Year

This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing.

Best Healthcare Provider

Entrants can be providers of healthcare from well-being services, personal trainers, hospices, physiotherapists, care homes, private healthcare, pharmacists, yoga retreats, gyms and more. We want to hear from the businesses that look after the people in the area.

Best Accommodation Provider

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award recognises accommodation providers both large and small that deliver exceptional customer experiences, provide a wide range of facilities and excellent catering options to ensure guests have the most comfortable stay. We are looking for entries from B&Bs, guest houses, hotels and caravan parks.

Best Family Friendly Business

We want to hear about locations, venues, accommodation providers and tourist attractions where kids and family come first! Does your business go above and beyond to make sure that the whole family has a holiday or visit that will never be forgotten?

Taste Award - People’s Choice

Culinary delights are often a key focus for many when deciding where they will visit next. Whether it’s a coastline with the best seafood, a rural destination with the very best home-grown produce, a pub with the best roast or maybe even a Michelin star awarded chef, this award recognises the must-visit locations to tempt the taste buds. Whether your business is a takeaway, pop-up, street food vendor, cafe, restaurant, pub or bar serving great food, we want to hear from you.

Entries to the awards will close on at midnight on October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at the glitzy black tie awards ceremony, hosted by performer and vocalist Jordan Williams, on Wednesday, November 27, at The Scarborough Spa.