Scarborough opticians rewarded with Florida trip for cutting-edge eyewear solutions

Pagan & McQuade has been named as a winner in The Essilor Transitions® Competition, which recognises optical practices that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to promoting and enhancing Transitions® lenses, renowned for their innovative technology that adapts to changing light conditions by seamlessly transitioning from clear indoors to dark outdoors.

Pagan & McQuade Opticians' outstanding efforts in promoting Transitions® lenses and increasing sales have not only contributed to the success of the practice but have also set a benchmark within the industry.

The remarkable achievement has earned two of its dedicated staff members an all-expenses-paid trip to the 27th annual Transitions® Academy 2024 from February 11 to 14 in Orlando, Florida.

The event is one of the industry’s best-recognised educational events.

Practice Manager and Dispensing Optician, Adele Rose will attend the conference with colleague Lacey Elwick, an Optical Advisor.

Ms Rose said: "This is an incredible honour for Pagan & McQuade Opticians, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent our practice at the Transitions® Academy 2024.

“The Essilor Transitions® Competition has been a rewarding journey, and it's a testament to the dedication of our team in providing our customers with cutting-edge eyewear solutions."

Ms Elwick added: "Being selected for this trip is a proud moment for our entire team. It reflects our commitment to offering our customers the best in eyecare. We look forward to bringing back valuable knowledge and experiences from the academy to enhance our services even further."