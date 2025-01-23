Scarborough photographer named finalist in prestigious UK Weddings & Honeymoon Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough’s very own JPhotography has achieved a remarkable milestone, being named a finalist at the highly acclaimed UK Weddings & Honeymoon Awards 2025.

Competing in the International Wedding Photographer of the Year category, JPhotography stands out as one of only five finalists from across the nation.

Known for capturing timeless moments and creating stunning visual stories, JPhotography has become a trusted name for couples in the UK and abroad. The photographer's unique style, attention to detail, and dedication to preserving special memories have earned them this prestigious recognition.

The UK Weddings & Honeymoon Awards celebrate excellence across the wedding industry, honoring professionals who go above and beyond to make weddings unforgettable. The 2025 ceremony will be held in London on February 13, gathering the industry’s elite for an evening of celebration and recognition.

JPhotography expressed immense gratitude for the honor, saying, "I am truly honored to be recognized alongside such talented professionals. This nomination reflects the passion and dedication I pour into every wedding I have the privilege to capture".

This nomination not only highlights the talent within Scarborough but also puts the town on the map as a hub for creative excellence.

As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, all eyes are on JPhotography. Winning this award would be a monumental achievement, but regardless of the outcome, being selected as one of the top five in the UK is a testament to the photographer's exceptional talent and dedication.

We wish JPhotography the very best of luck on February 13th and look forward to celebrating their continued success!