Scarborough pub revived by pro wrestlers — Yes, there’s a ring going in

Two professional wrestlers have taken over The Ramshill in Scarborough and are transforming it into one of the town’s most exciting, welcoming, and talked-about pubs — with rock nights, punk weekenders, and even a live wrestling ring set to debut this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Adam and Connor came to Scarborough last August to see Korn live, they didn’t expect to fall in love — not just with each other, but with the town itself. After ten years as best friends and tag partners in the pro wrestling world, their bond deepened into a relationship, and they decided to build a new life together here on the Yorkshire coast.

In February, they took over The Ramshill and gave it a fresh identity — known affectionately now as The Rammy. Just 11 weeks later, the venue has become one of the most vibrant pubs in Scarborough, offering something genuinely different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday Rock Nights are drawing big crowds with a nostalgic, alt-rock playlist and a friendly, inclusive vibe. Wednesday Quiz Nights are bringing regulars back through the doors, creating a space where locals feel at home again. They're even partnering with Radio Scarborough for a full Scooter Rally Weekender this summer, timed with wider town festivals. And yes — they’re putting a full-size pro wrestling ring in the pub.

The Ramshill in Scarborough — now affectionately known as "The Rammy" — under new management and making waves with live events, quiz nights, and even plans for a wrestling ring.

The transformation is real — and backed up by glowing Google reviews and heartfelt replies from the team. “We’re building a community here,” says Adam. “The pub had a difficult reputation before. But we’re running it with heart, humour, and just a little chaos. The good kind.”

The Rammy is already proving that independent venues, driven by passion and people-first thinking, can bring new energy to Scarborough’s nightlife. It’s a love story, a comeback story, and a celebration of what can happen when you give something — and somewhere — your all.