Scarborough Restaurant Week back for 2023: see where you can grab yourself a foodie deal

Following the success of 2022, the event is back with some old faces and new, to show Scarborough as a culinary hub – an event for all foodies out there, giving you the chance to try new and old favourites for less.

The concept sees restaurants offer discounts and deals via online vouchers from March 6 to 11, encouraging residents and visitors to the town to treat themselves to some food and drink.

The event, which has been created by Scarborough Digital and Embers Scarborough Restaurant Week, with funding and support from the Yorkshire Coast BID, is open for all local cafes and restaurants to take part, with the aim of celebrating the great local places that Scarborough has to offer.

Tasty treats at Scarborough's Palm Court. picture: FNS Photography

To view all of the venues taking part, visit www.scarboroughrestaurantweek.co.uk where you can see all of the offers and discounts.

From there, download the voucher and get ready to enjoy a great day, or night out.

Some exciting deals already available are:

· Café Fish: Free Starter with any main meal

Food at Cafe Fish, Scarborough

· The Cactus: Cocktail and main meal for £15

· The Scarborough Arms: Two main meals for £16

Dan Hargreaves from Embers, Scarborough, is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “With the abundance of local produce and great chefs in Scarborough, we feel this is a great opportunity for people to try and experience what we have to offer”.

Speaking on the involvement of the Yorkshire Coast Bid, Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive added: “Scarborough Restaurant Week is an event that has continued to grow and grow.

"It not only brings people to the area to try the delicious food and drink we have on offer, but it also supports local businesses.

"I’m immensely proud that the Yorkshire Coast BID is able to once again support this endeavour, and I can’t wait to try all of the mouthwatering offers available!”