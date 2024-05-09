Scarborough Shoezone store to reopen in Westborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th May 2024, 11:50 BST
Footwear retailer Shoezone is to reopen its store in Scarborough town centre on Saturday May 11.

A new space at 95-96 Westborough, offers a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am to 5.30pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Generic shot of a Shoezone store - the Scarborough one is set to reopen.

In the weeks following the launch, the relocated Shoezone branch will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions.

Area Manager Charlie Mountbatten said the store opening has created a new role, with an additional role to be created after the opening.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive, said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Scarborough.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store.”

You can visit the new Scarborough store from Saturday May 11.

Visit https://www.shoezone.com/Stores/Scarborough-1245 for more.

