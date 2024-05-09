Scarborough Shoezone store to reopen in Westborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new space at 95-96 Westborough, offers a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands.
To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.
From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am to 5.30pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
In the weeks following the launch, the relocated Shoezone branch will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions.
Area Manager Charlie Mountbatten said the store opening has created a new role, with an additional role to be created after the opening.
Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive, said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Scarborough.
"We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store.”
You can visit the new Scarborough store from Saturday May 11.
Visit https://www.shoezone.com/Stores/Scarborough-1245 for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.