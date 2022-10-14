Chris Marson of Marson and Co.

One pub which has noticed the impact of the cost of living crisis and staff shortages is the Denison Arms in East Ayton.

Zoe Spendlove-Flynn, one of the owners of the Denison Arms, said: “For us personally our dilemma has been finding staff of a more mature age that are already experienced in the hospitality role.

“We are finding that these such people no longer feel that being in hospitality is a safe role for income and hours available to secure that.

Winking Willies have been struggling for staff and have had to close doors early.

“We have staff members that generally are studying and in college, and are therefore only working part time between the team for that extra income and not a career within the trade.”

Staff shortages have been a problem since the Coronavirus pandemic, and hospitality businesses are still struggling to recruit staff.

Sheena Medd, who runs Winking Willys chip shop on Scarborough’s Sandside, joked that hospitality “is a life sentence."

Mrs Medd has been struggling to recruit and retain staff following Covid.

“People don’t want to go into hospitality, they want to live their best life.”

She said that she noticed many young people are now in search of the so-called ‘good life,’ after finding themselves during covid.

“Some are too anxious or too nervous - I think it’s both mental health and generational reasons,” said Sheena.

“The good ones tend to leave and move on, it’s the same with chefs and waiting on staff.”

Other traders in the borough agree with Mrs MacGregor-Medd, with one stating: “I do think there is a trend that some people want the good life without wanting to work to earn it. Perhaps certain social media ‘influencers’ are to blame here.”

There is also a lack of students in the area, with many having left Scarborough to study in other towns and cities and therefore leaving their jobs behind.

If there are students in the area, then the part-time jobs can be filled by those wanting to earn whilst studying.

Whilst Scarborough does have a university, and two colleges, there is a lack of quality student accommodation in the town meaning students aren’t moving to the area and filling the vacant part-time positions.

Chris Marson, founder of Marson & Co, said: “Leisure and Hospitality businesses are struggling for staff for sure.

“We’ve got a sad situation where there’s a demand for high quality student accommodation in the town, and nowhere to put them.

“If we did, then we’d have a new wave of people here not only filling those vacant positions, but also fuelling the economy.

“I think there is a lack of people in the market for part-time work. We need to meet the need for student accommodation.”

The town is a seaside resort, meaning many hospitality businesses rely on seasonal staff.