The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Store Assistant, all the way up to Assistant Store Manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.

Stores in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Aldi is looking to hire 454 colleagues across Yorkshire stores.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Yorkshire.”

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

