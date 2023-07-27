News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington Aldi stores part of supermarket's big recruitment push

Aldi is currently looking to recruit for 454 store colleagues in Yorkshire – including at the stores in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Store Assistant, all the way up to Assistant Store Manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stores in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Aldi is looking to hire 454 colleagues across Yorkshire stores.Aldi is looking to hire 454 colleagues across Yorkshire stores.
Aldi is looking to hire 454 colleagues across Yorkshire stores.
Most Popular

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Yorkshire.”

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk if you are interested in applying for jobs.

Related topics:YorkshireScarboroughWhitbyBridlington