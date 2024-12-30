Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington Wetherspoon pubs hold January sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pub-goers can make the most of January sales at Wetherspoon pubs on the Yorkshire coast – including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.

The Prior John in Bridlington, The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough and The Angel Hotel in Whitby – are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Thursday January 2 until Thursday January 16 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include real ale (Worthington’s, Ruddles and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), a range of low and alcohol-free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks including Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry, R Whites Lemonade.

The pub will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills.

Punters at Wetherspoon pubs in Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington can enjoy cheap food and drink in a January sale.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with three burger meal deals that includes chips and a drink; 3oz American burger, 3oz classic beef burger or Crunchy chicken strip burger.

There are also three breakfast offers priced at £2.99; a choice of any muffins, sausage or bacon butty or any breakfast wrap.

There are vegetarian options for each of the breakfast offers.

All breakfast offers include free refills of coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

There is also a choice of any soft drink (from a range of 30).

Pub managers said that department stores and shops held their sales in January, so it was the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.