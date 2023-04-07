Alison Wraight was first smitten with the language learning bug when she learned Spanish and French at secondary school in Cumbria.

Her classes will use the popular Language for Fun method, making her the company’s first licensee in the Scarborough area.

Mrs Wraight said: “After teaching Spanish and French in secondary schools in Essex for four years, I gradually moved into tutoring both adults and children on a one-to-one basis.

Alison and her dog Milo in her classroom in Scarborough

"The onset of COVID in 2020 meant that my lessons all moved online which was a challenge at first but I learned to adapt.

"Getting used to Zoom also helped a lot when I was getting to know my husband who was born-and-bred in Scarborough – we met online during lockdown and did a lot of our dating over Zoom!”Now settled in Scarborough, the front room of the couple’s home has been fully kitted out as a classroom for language teaching.Mrs Wraight added: “My house was once a corner shop, so has a large front room and a business entrance separate to the house entrance, making it very suitable for a classroom.

"I am very much looking forward to teaching groups of adults in person rather than over Zoom as it will add a new dimension to sharing my love of Spanish and French language and culture.