Philip Akrill's proposal to have the 1924 bar officially recognised as a cocktail lounge has been rejected by the authority over concerns about rubbish disposal.

The three-storey Grade II listed building at 24 Bar Street in Scarborough is currently listed as a shop by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the authority noted that the proposed plan was of “a high standard of design”, concerns were raised about “suitable servicing arrangements” and a subsequent impact on amenity.

1924 operates as a speakeasy 'hidden' bar, opposite restaurant 1925 - previously known as The Green Room of Bar Street.

The 1924 is located in an established commercial area of Scarborough with several retail, café, and mixed-use properties on the same street.

The authority did approve a parallel application from the same applicant which sought listed building consent to undertake internal alterations “associated with the change of use from a retail shop to a cocktail bar”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planning officers stated that the application for conversion had not set out the necessary servicing arrangements, “notably the storage of waste bins”.

According to a report by the planning authority, it received public comments expressing concern that bins would be left at the front of the site, and that “the proposal in its present form would result in the proliferation of unsightly waste bins on the highway”.

The authority’s environmental health team stated that the site would generate “a reasonable amount of waste”, and would require the equivalent of two 1,100-litre recycling bins.

However, the council report states that no provision had been made for the storage of commercial waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Akrill, told The Scarborough News that he is “working with the council to correct the issue” and that in the meantime the 1924 would continue operating “as is”.

The planning authority said that the lack of a plan would “result in visual and physical clutter” in the area and would “harmfully inhibit the safe and free flow of pedestrians and other traffic to the significant detriment to the amenity of users of Bar Street”.

Council officers sought to engage the applicant to advise on how to overcome refusal, but the applicant “indicated a preference for having the application determined as it stands”.