Scarborough's Bright & Sons jewellers enters consultation period ahead of proposed closure

Bright & Sons stocks a range of new, vintage and antique jewellery - but is now facing a proposed closure.

A statement from James Frampton, Managing Director of parent company HL Brown & Son, said: “The HL Brown & Son Group of Jewellers is saddened to confirm that we have entered a consultation period with our team members at the Bright & Sons showroom in Scarborough.

“This is a deeply emotional time for our business, and our long-standing colleagues, whilst no final decision has been made, we must acknowledge that the local retail landscape has and continues to face significant challenges.

"We want to be clear that this is a proposed closure, and we are committed to a thorough and respectful consultation process.

"Our immediate priority is to support our affected colleagues, and we are actively exploring options for relocation and other suitable measures across the group.”

The showroom on St Nicholas Street remains open and trading as normal – any orders or services customers have booked will continue uninterrupted.

Mr Frampton added: “The dedicated showroom team has served the local community with care and professionalism and we’re incredibly proud of the role they’ve played in our brand’s presence on the high street, and part of the group since 1957.

“We know this news will be disappointing to many loyal customers and partners, and we are grateful for their continued support.

"We will share further updates when appropriate and ask for understanding as we go through this process thoughtfully and with sensitivity.

HL Brown & Son Ltd has been operating in Sheffield since 1861, acquiring other family-run businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to include Bright & Sons in Scarborough, Barbara Cattle in York, James Usher and Son in Lincoln and HL Brown & Son (formerly Bell Brothers) in Doncaster.

Bright & Sons has been part of the HL Brown & Son Group of Jewellers since 1957.

The firm was established in 1857 by brothers Frederick and Herbert Bright, jewellers from Sheffield, who relocated to recuperate from illness.