Scarborough's Castle Employment announces former apprentice as new Director of the business
This promotion reflects Beth’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to Castle Employment’s growth and development.
In her current role leading the Industrial Team and overseeing Key Accounts, Beth has been a driving force behind the company’s success. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the Senior Team and spearheading key initiatives that have propelled Castle Employment forward.
Throughout 2023, Beth’s unwavering commitment has led to this remarkable career milestone, her commercial objective achievements along with receiving outstanding feedback from her colleagues, peers and team members highlight her exceptional capabilities for this much deserved promotion.
Beth not only embodies Castle’s core values but also stands as a true Castle Employment Ambassador in every sense. Her inspiring journey, progressing from an apprentice in payroll to Director, highlights her commitment to continuous improvement.
Looking to the future, Beth will take the reins of the Engineering and Manufacturing team in January, a successful team poised for continued success under her leadership.
Kerry Hope, Managing Director of Castle Employment, commented, “Beth’s unwavering commitment, tireless dedication, and a consistent above-and-beyond mindset have undeniable etched a legacy on Castle’s journey. Here is to an exciting journey ahead as Beth assumes her new role.”
Beth’s story is not just a testament to individual achievement but also a reflection of Castle Employment’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within.