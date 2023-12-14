Scarborough's Castle Employment announces former apprentice as new Director of the business

Castle Employment, Scarborough’s leading recruitment company with over 50 years of dedicated service, is delighted to announce the promotion of Beth Rowley to the esteemed position of Director.

Castle Employment, Scarborough’s leading recruitment company with over 50 years of dedicated service, is delighted to announce the promotion of Beth Rowley to the esteemed position of Director.

This promotion reflects Beth’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to Castle Employment’s growth and development.

In her current role leading the Industrial Team and overseeing Key Accounts, Beth has been a driving force behind the company’s success. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the Senior Team and spearheading key initiatives that have propelled Castle Employment forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout 2023, Beth’s unwavering commitment has led to this remarkable career milestone, her commercial objective achievements along with receiving outstanding feedback from her colleagues, peers and team members highlight her exceptional capabilities for this much deserved promotion.

Beth not only embodies Castle’s core values but also stands as a true Castle Employment Ambassador in every sense. Her inspiring journey, progressing from an apprentice in payroll to Director, highlights her commitment to continuous improvement.

Looking to the future, Beth will take the reins of the Engineering and Manufacturing team in January, a successful team poised for continued success under her leadership.

Kerry Hope, Managing Director of Castle Employment, commented, “Beth’s unwavering commitment, tireless dedication, and a consistent above-and-beyond mindset have undeniable etched a legacy on Castle’s journey. Here is to an exciting journey ahead as Beth assumes her new role.”