Louise Scott, pictured, has been appointed as a new director at Castle Employment Group. (Photo: Leo Frances)

Louise has been instrumental in establishing Castle Accountancy and Finance as one of the foremost specialist recruitment businesses in Yorkshire and is also overseeing the expansion of Castle’s human resources and technology divisions.

Louise joined the business in 2014 from a financial services background, where she worked in account management.

The success of Castle Accountancy & Finance has been a major factor in the growth of the overall Castle Employment Group, which has offices in Scarborough, Leeds, York and Hull.

Louise, who lives in Scarborough and is mum to two daughters, becomes the fourth member of an all-female team of directors, which also comprises Managing Director Kerry Hope and directors Jessica Russell and Anna Wilson.

Louise said: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the team of directors at Castle Employment Group at what is an incredibly exciting time for the business.

"I'm now looking forward to growing our accountancy and finance division and to developing our HR and Technology divisions into equally successful businesses, for the benefit of people and organisations across Yorkshire."

Kerry Hope, Managing Director of Castle Employment Group, said: "Louise is renowned and recognised to be a market leader in senior finance recruitment across Yorkshire while managing her team to provide practice and transactional finance recruitment.