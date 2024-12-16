Scarborough's Central Tramway Company sets up residents' card to encourage more people to use service
The introduction of the card intends to encourage more of the community to make use of the service, and to help spread the history of the service to those who live near it.
Established and built in 1881, the Central Tramway Company has historically only operated with single fare tickets until earlier this year, when a widely successful return fare was introduced.
While the service is used predominantly by holidaymakers and visitors to Scarborough during the summer months, the business is now looking to encourage residents to make the most of the amenity, with an aim to make using the tramway more accessible to those living in the area, and to obtain more regular users.
Residents can apply for a Partner Card by picking up an application form from the top station and filling out their details, returning it with proof of their address and paying a registration fee of £5.
Applicants will be issued a card in their name and receive a Central Tramway booklet and tote bag.
The card will offer them 50% off any fare (single or return), and 15% off any of the merchandise they may purchase from the Victorian shopping cart located in the top station.
The tramway will run a reduced service during December and January, while essential end of season maintenance is carried out on the premises.
Applications for the Resident’s Partner Card will open this month, with operation beginning in January 2025.
