Scarborough's Community Shop Eastfield joins celebration of decade of life-changing impact for families

Community Shop Eastfield, at Eastfield Community Centre, has joined in celebrations to mark a decade of life-changing impact for families.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As one of 12 Community Shop stores across the UK, Community Shop Eastfield is part of the UK’s first social supermarket network which aims to deliver affordable, dignified, and sustainable food aid for individuals and families living on the cusp of food poverty.

As the newest store opening in 2023, in just three months Community Shop Eastfield has already supported 2,331 families, with members having saved £544,571 on their shopping baskets and shared 320,728 meals in the Community Hubs and Kitchens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Community Shop’s unique model first launching in 2013, the social supermarket network has since supported 61,498 families, created the equivalent of more than 30.4 million meals and collectively saved its members £51.7m on their shopping thanks to surplus stock donations from more than 200 industry partners and 800 local partners.

Community Shop Eastfield.

In celebration, Community Shop and Company Shop Group hosted a reception event welcoming long-time supporters and included speeches from Yorkshire Founder John Marren MBE DL and Ainsley Harriott.

Local Community Chefs also designed their own delicious canape inspired by regional favourites, including a mini fish and chips created entirely from surplus, as a celebration of seaside towns and McCain’s partnership with Company Shop Group.

The group says it looks to support even more members in Eastfield and welcome new partnerships with businesses wanting to do something positive and sustainable with their surplus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stott, Executive Chairman at Community Shop, said: “I am incredibly proud of Community Shop’s journey and all that we have accomplished over the past decade, including at our newest store, Community Shop Eastfield.

“We have a huge amount of thanks to give to everyone who has supported and trusted us during the last 10 years, including our supporters, partners, and communities we’re so proud to support. But most importantly we thank our incredible Community Shop colleagues and members who work alongside us everyday to deliver such transformative impact.”