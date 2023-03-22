Scarborough's controversial observation wheel returns to seafront for final time

After spending the winter period away from Scarborough, the wheel is currently being constructed in its signature spot on the site of the former Futurist Theatre on Foreshore Road, ahead of the summer tourist season.

In 2020, Scarborough Council granted permission for the wheel to operate on the site for the next three summers, with its current deal set to expire after the upcoming season.

The 32-metre high wheel gives visitors a birds-eye view of the South Bay and North Sea. It is set to open between April and October.

Scarborough's seafront observation wheel is constructed ahead of the summer season. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

It is operated by Observation Wheel UK and is capable of carrying a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas.

The wheel, which first arrived on a trial basis in 2019, has previously attracted criticism from residents over its location and appearance but has proved popular with tourists.

It is not yet known whether the new North Yorkshire Council – which takes control of council services from April 1 – will agree a new deal with the wheel operators, renew an existing lease or allow the site to be left unoccupied.