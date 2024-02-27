Scarborough's Dean's Garden Centre family set to enjoy retirement - with new business to take over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bradford-based company has announced it is to operate the Dean's Garden Centre sites at Scarborough and York, with these being added to the group that already has sites at Tong, Tingley, Otley and Bingley.

The Dean's business dates back to 1968 when they opened the York store on a four acre site at Stockton on the Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed by the acquisition of the eight-acre Scarborough site in 1986.

Dean's Garden Centre in Scarborough.

The business now employs more than 100 people and all the roles will transfer with the sale.

Richard, Helen and Sarah, who are the second generation of the Dean family to run the business, will all enjoy a well-earned retirement.

Mark Farnsworth, MD of Yorkshire Garden Centres said: "We are delighted to welcome the Dean's sites into the Yorkshire Garden Centres group in partnership with Altia Estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are grateful to the Dean family for letting us take the business forward, and we intend to continue to use the Dean's name, which has become so well respected over the years.

“While several members of the family retire, we are also really pleased that others have agreed to stay on and continue to work in the business.”

Richard Dean, a partner at Dean's Garden Centre, said: "We are pleased our Centres are joining the Yorkshire Garden Centre group.

"We have followed their progress with interest and feel that we have many shared values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having grown up living on the York site, we've been involved in the business in some capacity or other from a very young age.

"Now though is the right time for my sisters and I to retire, something that I personally was aiming to do in 2021, before Covid hit.

"The business can now move forward and provide, what will no doubt be an enhanced shopping experience for our customers.

"We are grateful to Antony Harker of Altia Estates for the financial support and faith he has shown in us.