Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rich joined Fortus in August from Leeds-based accountants Sagars, where he amassed a decade of experience advising owner-managed businesses on their accounting, tax and general business affairs.

Rich has a passion for driving efficiencies and embracing technology to help clients make positive management decisions and achieve their business goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich also has a unique insight into elite sport, with past roles including time spent at Sunderland AFC, as well as managing a portfolio of image rights companies for international level footballers, cricketers and golfers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Carrick, new Associate Director at Fortus' Scarborough office.

Speaking about his appointment, Rich said: “I’m joining Fortus at an exciting time as the business continues its growth journey.

"I am relishing the opportunity to contribute to the firm's continued growth and its commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of services to business owners.

"Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients and further solidifying our reputation for excellence in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich’s arrival at the Scarborough office is the latest in a long line of good news for Fortus, with a raft of new senior Auditors recently appointed, and earlier in 2023, reporting a third successive year of growth.

Craig Herbert, CEO of Fortus, said: “Rich’s appointment at our Scarborough office is further proof we’re going from strength to strength.