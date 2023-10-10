News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Fortus office announces appointment of new associate director

Business advisory and accountancy firm Fortus has announced the appointment of Rich Carrick as a new Associate Director at its Scarborough office.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Rich joined Fortus in August from Leeds-based accountants Sagars, where he amassed a decade of experience advising owner-managed businesses on their accounting, tax and general business affairs.

Rich has a passion for driving efficiencies and embracing technology to help clients make positive management decisions and achieve their business goals.

Rich also has a unique insight into elite sport, with past roles including time spent at Sunderland AFC, as well as managing a portfolio of image rights companies for international level footballers, cricketers and golfers.

Rich Carrick, new Associate Director at Fortus' Scarborough office.Rich Carrick, new Associate Director at Fortus' Scarborough office.
Rich Carrick, new Associate Director at Fortus' Scarborough office.
Speaking about his appointment, Rich said: “I’m joining Fortus at an exciting time as the business continues its growth journey.

"I am relishing the opportunity to contribute to the firm's continued growth and its commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of services to business owners.

"Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients and further solidifying our reputation for excellence in the industry.”

Rich’s arrival at the Scarborough office is the latest in a long line of good news for Fortus, with a raft of new senior Auditors recently appointed, and earlier in 2023, reporting a third successive year of growth.

Craig Herbert, CEO of Fortus, said: “Rich’s appointment at our Scarborough office is further proof we’re going from strength to strength.

"Rich’s pragmatic approach to the often complex financial world of business is a great addition to our team’s skillset and he’s going to be a key player in the next phase of our growth”.

