Futureworks NY, founded in 2012 by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton, will open on Monday September 12, at 40 Victoria Road, Scarborough.

The new venue includes a welcome front office area, a large classroom area for supporting and learning and a brand-new spacious workshop facility.

Michelle said: “Our new premises is amazing and is the result of lots of hard work that’s been going on behind the scenes.

The team at Scarborough's Futureworks NY

“The premises, just moments from the town centre, required alterations and improvements as well as new signage.”

Sarah added: “Our nearby retail outlet, Furniture Works, has been open for two years over in St Thomas Street and has gone from strength to strength in that time. It continues to operate successfully from this location.

“However, we needed a larger, more flexible workshop area so our learners could reach their potential and so our workshop could reach capacity in terms of upcycling quality preloved furniture items, which we then sell to the public from Furniture Works.

"Our new Victoria Road premises ticks all the boxes for this and we have a new frontage, office area and we're just moments from our retail outlet in town and from the centre of town.”

As 2022 also marks the company’s 10th anniversary, Futureworks NY has continued to offer its services, vocational courses and community involvement throughout the year and is in the process of acquiring charitable status.