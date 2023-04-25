News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's India the Restaurant applies to council for alcohol licence

An Indian restaurant in Scarborough has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST

The application, submitted by Ahmar Pervez, is seeking permission to serve alcohol at India The Restaurant at 34-36 Castle Road.

If approved, the premises licence would grant permission for the supply of alcohol on and off the premises, the playing of recorded music, and would also set the opening hours.

Representations regarding the application can be made to North Yorkshire Council until mid-May.

India The Restaurant on Castle Road has applied for an alcohol licence. (Photo: Google Maps)
Separate opening hours and hours for the sale of alcohol have also been requested for New Year’s Eve.

The proposed opening hours from Monday to Saturday are from 10am to midnight, and from midday to 11.30pm on Sundays.

For New Year’s Eve, the proposed opening hours would be set from 11pm until 5am, while the sale of late-night refreshments would similarly be permitted until 5am.

Mr Pervez’s application also seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am until midnight from Monday to Saturday and from midday until 11.30pm on Sundays.

Castle Road is made up of shops and other commercial premises and is located within an area that is “a mix of retail, hot food shops and a variety of other ‘service’ uses” including cafés, pubs, estates agents and beauty salons, according to the council.

The closing date for representations regarding the application is Wednesday May 17.

Those wishing to make their views known can write to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall or they can email [email protected]

