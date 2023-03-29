News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Marshall Honda garage and car showroom confirms shock closure

Scarborough’s Marshall Honda branch will cease trading this week in a shock closure, it has been confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

Marshall Motor Group said that the garage and car dealership on Seamer Road will shut permanently on Friday March 31.

In a statement, it said that “further to Honda UK Limited’s strategic review of franchise representation in Yorkshire, Marshall Honda Scarborough sales, service and parts departments will close”.

It is understood that job losses are expected. Marshall Motor Group did not respond to that suggestion.

Scarborough's Marshall Honda branch is set to close.
The next nearest branch for Scarborough customers is now York, Hull or Harrogate, all more than 40 miles away.

Carole Merry, Marshall Honda’s franchise director, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business and loyal support over the years and look forward to welcoming you to our nearby retailers.”

Customers with a Marshall service plan will still be honoured at all Marshall Honda sites, it added.

Any customer with a valid Marshall warranty is covered at all Marshall Motor Group dealerships. Those with a valid Honda manufacturer’s warranty are still covered at all Honda network retailers.