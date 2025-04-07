Scarborough's Newlands Park Drive Co-op relaunches after investment

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Scarborough Co-op has relaunched following a seven-week programme of improvements to transform the store.

The Newlands Park Drive store, which supports up to 14 local jobs with vacancies still available, has relaunched to customers with a fresh new-look and layout following the investment in the community store.

The store includes an in-store bakery, and enhanced focus on fresh and healthy produce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additional services at the store include payment services via PayPoint, and parcel collections through Amazon and DPD.

Newlands Park Scarborough Co-op store manager Stephen Arnold and the team. picture: © Tony Bartholomew/ UNPNewlands Park Scarborough Co-op store manager Stephen Arnold and the team. picture: © Tony Bartholomew/ UNP
Newlands Park Scarborough Co-op store manager Stephen Arnold and the team. picture: © Tony Bartholomew/ UNP

The store is also a fulfilment hub for Co-op’s leading quick commerce operation, with groceries picked fresh in the local store for fast and convenient online home delivery locally through Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Stephen Arnold, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Scarborough, and relaunch Co-op’s Newlands Park Drive store.

"It looks fantastic, transformed with a fresh new layout and enhanced range and choice.”

The store opens between 7am and 10pm daily.

Related topics:ScarboroughAmazonDeliveroo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice