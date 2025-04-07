Scarborough's Newlands Park Drive Co-op relaunches after investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough Co-op has relaunched following a seven-week programme of improvements to transform the store.

The Newlands Park Drive store, which supports up to 14 local jobs with vacancies still available, has relaunched to customers with a fresh new-look and layout following the investment in the community store.

The store includes an in-store bakery, and enhanced focus on fresh and healthy produce.

Additional services at the store include payment services via PayPoint, and parcel collections through Amazon and DPD.

Newlands Park Scarborough Co-op store manager Stephen Arnold and the team. picture: © Tony Bartholomew/ UNP

The store is also a fulfilment hub for Co-op’s leading quick commerce operation, with groceries picked fresh in the local store for fast and convenient online home delivery locally through Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Stephen Arnold, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Scarborough, and relaunch Co-op’s Newlands Park Drive store.

"It looks fantastic, transformed with a fresh new layout and enhanced range and choice.”

The store opens between 7am and 10pm daily.