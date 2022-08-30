Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment has seen the pub receive a complete transformation, with the venue's new look interior seeing its seating areas refurbished giving a new lease of life to the pub with a new brighter, more open planned look.

New lighting, flooring and carpets have also been fitted and externally, the previous entrance porch has been completely replaced.

The outdoor seating area has also been given a spruce-up.

The beer garden at Newlands Park pub.

In the near future, the outdoor area will be extended, with its covered area set to include heaters and festoon lighting.

In order to make the pub more accessible, the steps have been removed, allowing wheelchair users to gain access to the pub, along with a new accessible toilet being fitted within the venue.

Entertaining guests will be the venue's freshly updated darts area, with an illuminated dartboard creating the perfect opportunity for a little competition between friends. This is alongside the pool table area which remains a focal point of the sporting activities on offer.

The large two-roomed community local has both a main bar and a separate games room.

The pool table in the Newlands Park pub games room.

Newlands Park is a dog friendly pub and open everyday from noon.

The pub will also be hosting a range of entertainment nights for guests to enjoy, including a weekly Thursday night Bingo Quiz, Wednesday Race Day’s and monthly Saturday night live music with Soul and Folk nights planned over the coming months.

Operator at Newlands Park, Joanne Hakings – who was born in Scarborough and has been at the forefront of the running of the pub for more than 16 years – said: “It’s great to see the pub back open again with its new look and feel.

"Early feedback from our guests has been really positive and it has come at the perfect time with the new football season kicking off.

The freshly updated darts area.

"It’s important for me that the locals who visit the pub feel a warm welcome to Newlands Park, and I think this refurbishment will do a great job of people feeling at home here with us.”

Newlands Park is part of the Craft Union Pub Company.