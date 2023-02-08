Scarborough's Next Home saved from shutting as retailer reverses closure announcement
A Scarborough furniture and homeware store that was threatened with closure will not cease trading this month after a nationwide retailer reversed the decision to shut.
Next Plc told The Scarborough News in December last year that the Next Home branch at Seamer Road retail park would permanently close on Saturday February 4.
However, the retail giant has now confirmed that the store will remain open with no staff redundancies.
In a statement, a Next spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Scarborough Home store will continue to trade uninterrupted and there will be no redundancies.”
No reason was provided for the store’s impending closure, but it is understood that a disagreement between Next and the landlord had emerged and that up to 26 jobs were at risk. Next did not respond to that suggestion.
Next Home sells furniture, homeware and household gifts. It opened at the retail park in October 2011.
The Scarborough Next store in the Brunswick shopping centre is unaffected by the announcement.
In December 2022, Next rescued clothing chain Joules from administration as part of a £34m deal, saving 100 stores and 1,450 jobs.