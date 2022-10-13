Plaxton coachbuilders, part of Alexander Dennis Limited, will build 50 zero-emission double-decker buses at its Eastfield factory in Scarborough after an order was placed by Transport for Greater Manchester.

The ambitious Bee Network bus system – the first to be locally controlled for 36 years – aims to replicate a London-style transport network that includes buses, trams, walking, cycling and trains.

The electric buses will operate routes in Wigan and Bolton when bus franchising will be rolled out from September 2023, ahead of other boroughs in Greater Manchester across the next three years.

A total of 50 new buses will be built in Scarborough. (Photo: Alexander Dennis)

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis’ President and Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Transport for Greater Manchester as the supplier for the first tranche of buses for the new Bee Network.

“We look forward to playing our part in transforming services with these iconic buses, which will be built at our factory in Scarborough and supported locally from our AD24 aftermarket hub in Skelmersdale.

“Choosing Alexander Dennis shows Transport for Greater Manchester and the Mayor’s commitment to building buses locally in the United Kingdom, for which we are grateful.”

Plaxton, which employs hundreds of Scarborough-area people, was founded in 1907 and has built some of the country's best-known models of bus and coach. It became a subsidiary of Alexander Dennis, the UK's largest coachbuilder, in 2007 and is part of the Canadian-based NFI Group.

The fleet of buses will feature a new yellow and black livery, symbolic of the bee which is synonymous with Manchester. (Photo: Alexander Dennis)

The 50 new buses will be funded by the Government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, with around 300 more electric buses to be delivered from 2024 through to 2027.

The Plaxton buses will be the first to bear the livery of the new Bee Network – a distinctive black and yellow design – that was unveiled by Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Burnham, said: “The countdown to bringing buses back under local control for the first time in 36 years is well and truly on. With the order placed for our first 50 new electric buses and strong interest from operators who want to run the first franchised services a year from now, the Bee Network is gathering real momentum.

"We’re building on Manchester’s symbolic bee and Metrolink colours – both of which are synonymous with our city region – to deliver something modern and iconic that reflects the first-class transport network it will become.”