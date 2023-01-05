Plaxton coachbuilders, part of Alexander Dennis Limited, will build another 50 zero-emission double-decker buses at its Eastfield factory in Scarborough after a repeat order was placed by Transport for Greater Manchester.

The ambitious Bee Network bus system – the first to be locally controlled for 36 years – aims to replicate a London-style transport network that includes buses, trams, walking, cycling and trains.

The latest order of electric buses will operate routes in Bury, Rochdale and Oldham when bus franchising is rolled out in the region from April 2024, ahead of other boroughs in Greater Manchester across the next three years.

A total of 100 new buses will be built in Scarborough. (Photo: Alexander Dennis)

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis’ President and Managing Director, said: “This repeat order from Transport for Greater Manchester is a great recognition of the value added by our zero-emission buses, which will be built in the North of England at our factory in Scarborough and supported locally from our AD24 aftermarket hub in Skelmersdale.

“With a total of 100 electric buses now on order from Alexander Dennis for the Bee Network, we are looking forward to helping to transform the public transport experience in the region.”

Work on the first order of 50 buses began in October last year when Plaxton won the first contract, with those buses set to operate routes in Wigan and Bolton from September 2023.

The new buses will be funded by the Government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, with around 300 electric buses to be delivered between 2024 and 2027.

The fleet of buses will feature a new yellow and black livery, symbolic of the bee which is synonymous with Manchester. (Photo: Alexander Dennis)

Plaxton, which employs hundreds of Scarborough-area people, was founded in 1907 and has built some of the country's best-known models of bus and coach. It became a subsidiary of Alexander Dennis, the UK's largest coachbuilder, in 2007 and is part of the Canadian-based NFI Group.

The Plaxton buses will be the first to bear the livery of the new Bee Network – a distinctive black and yellow design – that was unveiled by Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The scheme hopes to transform Great Manchester’s journeys from 60 per cent via car to a 50/50 split with sustainable alternatives by 2040.