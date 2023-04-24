Scarborough's Saint Catherine's hospice announces Ray Baird as new chief executive

The charity confirmed that Ray Baird, a registered mental health nurse consultant with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry, has taken over at the helm.

Mr Baird said: “I am very excited to have taken this post, Saint Catherine’s has a great history within the local community already but I am looking forward to working with our staff to improve our services further and ensure even more families have access to our care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins the charity in a difficult financial climate, but has been tasked with the aim of growing the hospice to ensure “everyone has access to outstanding end of life care”.

Ray Baird has been appointed as Saint Catherine's new CEO.

Mr Baird was previously CEO of the largest provider of specialist day care in Scotland and has held senior positions in the Department of Health and World Health Organisation.

“I have been fortunate enough to have been in roles which have enabled me to create and develop innovative services across many developing countries," he said. “[It is] something which I am immensely proud of and intend to continue doing at Saint Catherine’s to help the charity to grow throughout the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad