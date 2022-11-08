WIN Property Networking is the only face-to-face property networking event in the Scarborough area and will be meeting every quarter.

The inaugural meeting features presentations from guest speaker Alastair Hoyne, Commercial Finance Broker and CEO of Finanze Group Ltd alongside Aspray Loss Assessor Kevin Cook.

The event is free and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.

Alistair Hoyne of Finanze.

You can book a ticket through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/444532597967 to register your attendance.

Car parking in North Bay is free from 6pm.

Property is appealing to more people as a solid investment for the future.

WIN Property Networking group will offer support and services that will benefit both new and experienced property owners and service providers alike.

Sarah Corrie-Pearce of WIN Networking Scarborough, and Neil Street-Bailey.

Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Property Management Ltd and WIN Networking Scarborough, co-founder of the group, said: “We believe networking should be free.

"WIN Property Networking has been created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry, landlords, investors, developers and tradespeople or even if you’re only just starting your property journey.

"November’s spotlight presentations are incredibly valuable – if you own property and don’t know what a Loss Assessor does, you definitely need to come to this event. Kevin can literally save you thousands!

“Alastair will be speaking about the current situation in borrowing and funding and giving his predictions for the coming months as we try to navigate our way through the volatile market.”

Kevin Cook of Aspray.