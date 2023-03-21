Scarborough's Taylors Bar to host next property networking event - with advice for people facing repossession

As the only face-to-face property networking event in the Scarborough area, it is gaining popularity since it began in November last year, and is continuing to grow.

The next event, at Taylor’s Bar on the town’s North Bay, on Wednesday March 29, features presentations from guest speaker Trish McGirr who set up Repossession Rescue Network UK, alongside Coast & County Property Group Ltd Developer Sarah Corrie-Pearce.

Neil Street-Bailey & Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Group Ltd and WIN Networking Scarborough, co-founders of the group, said: “We welcome everyone interested in property to join us, as we believe that networking should be free.

Sarah Corrie-Pearce and Neil Street-Bailey.

"Created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry, landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople or even if you’re only just starting your property journey.

"This March features spotlight presentations that tell personal stories that truly inspirational.

"Trish shares her message that all property entrepreneurs have an essential role to play in the current economic crisis and that we hold the key to enable distressed homeowners to move on with their lives, repair their credit and break free from the despair of debt.

"Sarah will talk us through her journey from teacher to developer, how she quit the 9-5 and dived head first into property.

"She’ll give you hints and tips on how to avoid the potholes she found herself in so you don’t have to, and the importance of surrounding yourself by people who know more than you do.”

Formed in October 2022 by six local businesses, the group aims to facilitate communication between landlords.

The March 29 event, from 6pm to 8pm, is free and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.

Attendance must be registered by booking a ticket through Eventbrite.