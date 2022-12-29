Scarborough’s Taylor’s Bar to welcome first business networking event of 2023 - here's when
Face-to-face networking returns for landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople in Scarborough when the town hosts the first free professional networking event of 2023 at Taylor's Bar on the North Bay, on January 25.
WIN Property Networking’s January’s event features presentations from guest speaker Lars Singleton, SSAS Administrator from Empowered Pensions, alongside insurance expert Rhys Jones, Director of UKGlobal Leeds (a division of UKGlobal Broking Group Ltd) - a Howden company.
The event is free and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.
WIN Property Networking’s inaugural event was so successfully attended last November, that the group will now be meeting more frequently than was first planned. The original aim was to meet every quarter.
With experienced and successful landlords, investors, developers and tradespeople attending, as well as those just interested in taking their first steps, the group offers support and services that will benefit both new and experienced property owners and service providers alike.
Neil Street-Bailey and Sarah Corrie-Pearce of The Coast & County Group and co-founders of WIN Networking Scarborough, said: “We are so delighted with how the initial event was received, it reinforced our belief that networking should be free.
"We are thrilled to provide this forum more frequently.
"Created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry, landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople or even if you’re only just starting your property journey.”
Formed in October 2022 by six local businesses, WIN Property Networking aims to facilitate communication between landlords, investors, tradespeople, property affiliates and anyone interested in property.
In January’s spotlight presentations:
Rhys points out how to avoid common pitfalls that result in insurance nightmares for landlords and business owners
Lars will run through several examples of how SSAS can be used for creating income and wealth for today as well as addressing the retirement goals.”
The event runs from 6pm to 8pm.
Attendance must be registered by booking a ticket through Eventbrite.
Car parking in North Bay is free from 6pm.
Anyone who would like to get involved is encouraged to join the WIN Property Networking Facebook group.