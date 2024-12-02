Scarborough's The Ambassador Hotel snapped up for £2m - with plans for 20 'trendy surf-shack-style' units

A Scarborough hotel boasting outstanding views of the bay has been snapped up for £2m – with a plan to convert it into 20 surf shack-style self-contained units.

The Ambassador Hotel & The Beach Rooms went into receivership in 2023 and in March 2024, Andrew Foster and Chris Walker in Watling’s Leeds office were appointed as Law of Property Act receivers.

The property has been bought for £2m by regional investor Urbanwave Developments Ltd who plan to continue and expand on the renovations the previous owner had begun.

Alex Sweetman, a director in Watling Real Estate’s Leeds office, said: “Urbanwave will be converting the hotel into around 20 trendy, surf shack-style, self-contained units targeting the holiday maker market.

The Ambassador Hotel, Scarborough.

“What makes The Ambassador so special is the outstanding views.

"The south bay of Scarborough is the prime end of town, and the hotel is on the first terrace set back from the cliff.

"It has great views over Scarborough, the harbour and the castle in the background.”

In its original format, The Ambassador Hotel comprised a 57 bedroom, all en-suite, property with spa facilities including a heated swimming pool, sauna, mud room, together with a function room/lounge/bar area.

Mr Sweetman said: “The Ambassador is a well-known landmark building which has hosted many weddings and celebrations over the years.

“Under new ownership it can be reborn as a major part of the Scarborough hospitality market, and we are very pleased to have achieved a sale to Urbanwave.”

The receivers were advised by law firm Walker Morris in Leeds with lawyers Gosschalks in Hull acting for Urbanwave.