Scarborough's The Gresham Hotel granted permission for three-storey extension to create new bedrooms

The Gresham Hotel near Peasholm Park has been granted permission to alter and extend the property to create space for more bedrooms.

The 20th Century building on 18 Lowdale Avenue is set to undergo “a full renovation” including the addition of a three-storey extension to the side of the property.

It occupies “a prominent corner position” facing Lowdale Avenue to the side and Ryndle Walk to the front.

The Gresham Hotel has been granted permission for a new extension (Photo: Antonni James Numminen)

At the ground floor level, the approved extension includes a new entrance lobby and one additional bedroom, and on the first and second floors two additional bedrooms with a stairwell joining each level.

Alterations will also take place to the exterior of the building, including the removal of some windows and doors.

The Ryndle Court Hotel is located directly opposite the Gresham Hotel on the other side of Lowdale Avenue and a report by the planning authority states that “the two properties are now in the same ownership and it is intended that they will be run in conjunction with each other”.

The applicant, Yorkshire Hospitality Ltd, has said that the plan will result in the creation of one new job.

The Ryndle Court Hotel, opposite, is now operated in conjunction with The Gresham.

The hotel, which has been vacant “for some time” according to the council, will be converted to form serviced rooms “akin to a Premier Inn and Travelodge” and will be serviced by the existing hotel opposite, sharing existing bar and restaurant facilities.

During the public consultation, the council received one letter of objection and one ‘neutral’ comment.

The objection stated that “work has already started on altering the property” and raised concerns about "the alterations to the former hotel”.

The other comment stated that while they were “pleased to see the restoration of the derelict building”, there are “already existing parking issues, particularly on the junction of Lowdale, Ryndale Walk and Northstead Manor Drive”.

Work for the hotel's extension is already underway. (Photo: Antonni James Numminen)

They said that visitors “blocked junctions, parked too close to exits and entrances and prevented good road visibility” which was “aggravated further by visitors to the beach, OAT, and cricket events”.

However, no objections were raised by the Highway Authority subject to an alteration of the parking plan which reduced the number of parking spaces to improve visibility at the junction.