Scarborough's The Hideout to host WIN Property Networking's sixth event in town
The only face-to-face property networking event in the Scarborough area, its growing reputation is attracting specialist guest speakers from across the country.
The event on Monday September 25 features presentations from Emily Walker, The Business Psychologist, alongside insurance expert Rhys Jones, Director of UKGlobal Leeds (a division of UKGlobal Broking Group Ltd).
Emily discusses 'making yourself investable' – how to raise investment compliantly through the eyes of a business psychologist, showcasing the impact of how you connect with people on building your brand using personality types.
Rhys points out how to avoid common pitfalls that result in insurance nightmares for landlords and business owners.
Both presentations will touch on the importance of trust in property investment, for securing investors and with insurance brokers.
The event is free to attend and includes open networking with complimentary drinks for guests and visitors on arrival.
Neil Street-Bailey and Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Group Ltd and WIN Networking Scarborough, (co-founders of the group), say: “Anyone new to property for profit with a buy to let, or Airbnb is just as welcome as experienced landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople.
"We welcome everyone with a question about, or an interest in property to join us.
"This networking group and the presentations are free, created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry.
"Our spotlight presentations explore the importance of trust for investors and insurance brokers:
The meeting is on from 6pm to 9pm.
Attendance must be registered.
Visit Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/PropertyWIN to book a ticket.