Scarborough's The Kimberley B&B to be converted into holiday lets 'due to downturn in custom'

Plans to convert The Kimberley bed and breakfast at 131 North Marine Road were approved by North Yorkshire Council after the original application was amended due to concerns about the size of the proposed flats.

It is the latest seaside accommodation in Scarborough to be converted on the same street over the last six months, including The Kimberley’s next-door neighbour, The Victoria Seaview Hotel and Cliffside Guest House.

Owners have cited rising costs, larger hotel chains and impacts of the pandemic and say the businesses are no longer viable.

The Kimberley will now be converted into holiday lets. (Photo: Google Maps)

The applicant sought to convert The Kimberley into a five flats as well as seeking permission for the installation of six replacement windows.

However, a report by North Yorkshire Council said that the application had to be changed from residential flats to holiday lets because the proposed accommodation did not meet the Nationally Described Space Standards.

The report said the accommodation, which is in an area with a higher number of holiday properties, is not permitted to be used for purposes other than holiday lets and that they are “inappropriate for permanent occupation”.

No objections were received from members of the public although the authority’s environmental health officer raised concerns about the property’s fire escape plans and concluded that “an alternate means of escape will need to be identified” for the ground and first-floor flats.

The application said that “the current owner has seen a lot of change in the area over this time and can see the visitors moving away from bed and breakfast accommodation to more self-contained accommodation and apartments”.

The building has been kept in good condition and has been run well as a bed and breakfast hotel, with many customers returning year after year, according to the applicant.

However, the owner feels that “it was time to retire and have seen a downturn in custom in recent years, meaning that both himself and his wife have had to take jobs to subsidise their income”.