Inside Web Ellis Court.

A pilot scheme launched by BT and Home Group, has seen the apartments of 12 residents at Scarborough’s Webb Ellis Court site, equipped with a range of smart sensors providing data on activities to provide improved safety support.

Webb Ellis Court, on Old Rugby Way, is a community wellbeing scheme specifically designed to maximise independence for people over the age of 55.

Residents who volunteered to take part in the trial have given their consent for specialists to fit the sensors in their homes, which allow staff on site to better tailor the support they are offered.The sensors are linked to electrical appliances like TVs, kettles and fridges using smart plugs, as well as fitted to key access points across homes including doors.

Scarborough's Web Ellis Court.

The technology is supporting residents’ safety by logging each time equipment is used, or when parts of the home have been accessed - allowing unusual patterns to be noticed by on site staff in real-time.

Data is used to help map the routines of residents and automatically identify changes which could indicate illness or injury and allow for carers to make early interventions.

Devices forming part of the suite include motion sensors, smart plugs and door sensors.

The system will link to a specialised app to display the data directly to authorised carers or loved ones.

Webb Ellis Court customer, Joe Bracchi, said: “This is a really interesting pilot, and I’m looking forward to the assistance it can offer.

“It’s not something you can watch, but I know it is there working for me.

"It will be reassuring that it can monitor my activity, or lack of it, and offer support if I need it.”

Professor Sultan Mahmud, Healthcare Director for BT’s Enterprise unit, said: “This trial allows us to demonstrate just how much impact some small interventions can make on the lives of those living in supported accommodation, and the potential reductions in the costs of care and the pressure on the NHS."

