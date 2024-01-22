Scarborough's WIN Networking to host first event of 2024 - here's what's going on
This 2024 kick-off event in January features presentations from Paul Benson, former Managing Director of BWL Legal Ltd, a firm of solicitors advising clients on property transactions and construction projects, alongside Sarah Corrie-Pearce and Amanda Olley introducing SAVVY Sourcing.
Both presentations will share insights into the benefits of accessing experienced support services for property investments, in order to avoid common catastrophes as well as exploring the importance of sound advice for investors and developers.
The free face-to-face networking event for landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople is on Monday January 29, at The Hideout, on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough.
It is free to attend and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.
Visit Eventbrite: tinyurl.com/PropertyWIN to register your attendance.
The event runs from 6pm to 9pm.