Schneider Electric: 200 jobs to be created as company invests £42 million in new manufacturing site in Scarborough

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is investing £42 million in a new manufacturing facility in Scarborough.

More than 200 jobs will be created to meet the increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK’s move to cleaner energy including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.

Scarborough is a long-established manufacturing base for Schneider Electric, currently employing 450 people.

It specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect and distribute electricity and are crucial to the rollout of sustainable and energy-efficient operations such as EV charging infrastructure and net-zero buildings.

Artists impression of how the new building will look

The site, which is almost triple the size of the company’s existing Scarborough facility, is a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in the manufacturing industry.

It is poised to become a net-zero plant and will use modern technology to reduce energy waste and maximise the use of renewable energy.

It is expected to be net-zero in Scope 1 and 2 emissions when it opens in early 2025.

30% of the facility’s energy will be produced by a state-of-the art solar energy system, with solar panels covering 50% of the roof, to ensure the building harnesses solar energy efficiently

Any energy consumed on site from the national grid will be "renewable certified"

An intelligent Building Management System, based on Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, will ensure energy-efficient operations including light sensors, automated heating and cooling

The Schneider Electric facility will offer 30 EV charging points for staff

The site is designed to be environmentally friendly, with sustainable transport options for employees.

Employees will have access to 30 EV chargers on site

There will be dedicated cycling racks, shelters, and showers on site for bike riders

Work is underway with Natural England to create a habitat for protected species

It will promote biodiversity by retaining as many of the existing trees and natural features as possible

Kelly Becker, President at Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands said: “We’re proud to be investing in and developing innovative solutions which will deliver immediate and lasting decarbonisation in the UK.

“The region has long been part of our operational presence in the UK, and we’re excited to expand this as part of our commitment to investing in the UK’s green economy.

“The new facility in Scarborough represents a pillar of innovation in net-zero, and one which will be an industry benchmark for the transition to sustainable, energy efficient buildings.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: “It is fantastic to see Schneider make this huge investment in their future in Scarborough.

“This new manufacturing facility will drive new, quality jobs in Scarborough and help us go beyond net-zero to become England’s first carbon negative region.”

Today, Schneider Electric employs 5,000 people in the UK and Ireland.

Operations will relocate to the new facility at Scarborough Business Park, less than 500m from Schneider Electric’s existing premises. Schneider Electric will be its anchor tenant, which will be managed by principal contractor Caddick Developments.

Alistair Smith, Associate Director at Caddick Developments said: “We are delighted with Schneider Electric’s commitment to Scarborough Business Park.

“Schneider Electric’s expansion will deliver much-needed jobs for Scarborough and its commitment to the net-zero agenda will ensure that this facility operates as a gold standard for sustainable growth and energy efficiency.”