Scholars Bar wins Town Pub of the Year Award
The Scarborough Branch includes the towns of Malton, Pickering, and Filey as well as the villages in between and for the purposes of the competition is split into two areas; Scarborough Town and Rural, with a separate award for Club of the Year.
Following a ballot of members in March the results of the Scarborough Pub of the Year awards were announced at the recent, highly successful, Scarborough Real Ale & Cider Festival.
The winner of the Town pub of the Year was the Scholars Bar on Somerset Terrace, closely followed by runner up, the Stumble Inn, Westborough, which also collected the Town Cider pub of the Year award with Craft Bar, Northway runner up in the cider category.
In the Rural section of the competition The Sun Inn, Pickering scooped Rural Pub of the Year, with joint runners up, Royal Oak Pub & Kitchen, Old Malton and Peacock, Snainton. The Sun Inn also collected the Rural Cider Pub of the Year award.
Club of the Year went to The Corporation Club, Dean Rd.
The Scholars Bar serves no less than 9 hand pulled real ales, always in outstanding condition from mainly Yorkshire Breweries. Landlord Danny Smith on being told of his award said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been voted 2024 CAMRA Town Pub of the Year! It’s really something that came out of the blue, but with support from my wife Sadie and hard work from all of my team, we have done it! Thanks so much to everyone who supports us and voted for us. We will continue to improve for the next 12 months, and who knows what can happen?”
Following a secondary vote the Scholars has been declared overall winner for the area and now goes through to the second round, Yorkshire Regional Pub of the Year prior to the selection of National Pub of the Year.
The Chair of CAMRA Scarborough, John Hirst, offers his sincere congratulations to winners of awards which are made in recognition of their outstanding commitment to serving the highest quality cask conditioned beers and real ciders by friendly staff in the best surroundings. He also pays tribute to the contribution made by Scarborough area pubs as a whole for their fantastic work in serving and promoting real ale and cider.
Certificates recognising the awards will be presented as follows:
Sat. 4th May, Rural
13.30 Royal Oak Pub & Kitchen, Old Malton
14.30 Sun Inn, Pickering
16.30 Peacock, Snainton
Fri. 10th May, Town
18.30 Scholars Bar, Somerset Terr.
19.30 Craft Bar, Northway
20.30 Stumble Inn, Westborough
Sun. 12th May, Club
15.00 Corporation Club, Dean Rd.
The Scarborough Branch of CAMRA has a membership of over 300 and seeks to promote the availability of best quality real ale and cider. As well as organising regular social activities visiting pubs within the Scarborough area and beyond and running the Pub of the Year competition, they also select entries for the much respected and highly successful annual Good Beer Guide and organise the Scarborough Real Ale & Cider Festival. More information including membership details can be found at: www.scarborough.camra.org.uk